delhi

Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking grant of extraordinary interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Court while dismissing the plea imposed a cost of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 06:48 IST



Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to grant extraordinary interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in all the criminal cases, ANI reported.

The Court while dismissing the plea imposed a cost of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner, the agency stated.

The bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi, while passing the order, said - this court cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in a pending criminal case initiated against a person holding high office.

The court said, "Someone is in custody by virtue of the judicial order of the court. The challenge is presently before the Supreme Court. He is taking steps and using remedies. Law is equal for anyone."

More details to follow...

(Published 22 April 2024, 06:48 IST)
India News Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Delhi High Court



