Notice to 400 government colleges in Karnataka for not using funds

At least 400 government first grade colleges in the state have received show-cause notices for not utilising the funds released under salaries and non-salaries expenditure during the academic year 2023-24.
As the colleges failed to use the funds, Rs 18.46 crore has been returned to the Finance Department. Questioning this, the Department of Collegiate Education has sought an explanation from the principals of the respective colleges.
“Though the department is running short of funds, we released money for colleges. But due to the negligence of the principals in utilising those funds within a stipulated time, a total of Rs 18.46 crore lapsed and went back to the Finance Department,” a senior official of the department said.
In the notice, the department warned of disciplinary action against the principals of the colleges concerned, if they fail to explain why they did not utilise the funds.
The official said some have spent only a part of the funds and some did not spend even a paisa. “For one particular college, Rs 7.5 lakh was released. But it used only Rs 45,000. Though there is a need for funds for infrastructure development, we were surprised by the response of the college authorities,” the official added.
The amount released under non-salary expenditure could have been used for the construction of toilets, providing safe drinking water, desks, renovation of classrooms etc.
The data available from the department shows that some colleges have utilised the funds better. A college, which received Rs 2.42 lakh, has spent most of the amount and Rs 5,000 left in the account.
According to officials, this may lead to a reduction in funds for the 2024-25 academic year, for the erring colleges.
Published 05 May 2024, 22:39 IST