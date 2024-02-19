Delhi HC refuses to cancel anticipatory bail given to MP Prince Raj in rape case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Lok Janshkati Party MP Prince Raj in an alleged rape case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed the petition by the complainant woman while observing that the relief was granted to Raj by the trial court in 2021 after considering the material before it, and pre-arrest bail cannot be cancelled on "mere asking" as the right to liberty is a crucial right.

"The anticipatory bail order was passed on the basis of material collected and placed on record i.e. the audio recordings and the transcript (of prosecutrix on the relationship being consensual)....along with other material regarding an FIR regarding extortion registered against prosecutrix prior in time," the court recorded in a recent order.

"There is no subsequent event shown to this court which warrants any interference with the order granting bail to the accused persons. Considering the same, this court is not inclined to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to the accused which should not be cancelled on mere asking as an individual’s right to liberty is a crucial right which cannot be interfered with lightly," the court concluded.

Raj, a nephew of late Ram Vilas Paswan and cousin of Chirag Paswan, is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Samastipur in Bihar.

Prince Raj belongs to the LJP faction led by his uncle and union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

The woman, who claimed she was an LJP worker, has accused Raj of raping her while she was unconscious.