Delhi High Court asks Meta, Google to inform on removal of objectionable videos against singer Kumar Sanu

The high court, which heard the plea for a while, sought certain clarifications from Sanu's lawyer and listed the matter for October 15.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 13:19 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 13:19 IST
India NewsDelhiGoogleDelhi High CourtMetaKumar Sanu

