<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he was unaware of the Enforcement Directorate issuing any summons to his son in 2023.</p><p>Talking to reporters on Monday, Vijayan also alleged that attempts were being made to tarnish his image by raising baseless allegations. He also said that he was proud about his son and daughter Veena T not causing any damage to him even as there were many instances of children of chief ministers and others in power causing embarrassment to their parents.</p><p>"I haven't seen any such summons issued by the ED to my son. My son, who is working abroad, also did not tell me about any such summons he received. My son is leading a very low profile life. He may not even know how many rooms the Cliff House (official residence of the chief minister) is having. I feel proud that my children never caused any harm to my political career, unlike the children of many in power," Vijayan said.</p><p>While pointing out CPM general secretary M A Baby's statement that the ED officials themselves withdrew the summons after it was found to be an absurd one, Vijayan said that Baby could have been misled by media reports that such a summons was issued.</p><p>The ED reportedly issued a summons to VIjayan's son in 2023 asking him to appear in connection with an inquiry into a money laundering case. Vijayan's daughter is also facing probe by ED and central agencies.</p>