Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court dismisses plea of Hizbul chief's sons against framing of charges in terror funding case

A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain rejected the appeals on the ground that they were not maintainable.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 09:00 IST
India NewsDelhiTerrorism

Follow us on :

Follow Us