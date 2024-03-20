Delhi High Court dismisses with Rs 10K costs plea concerning privacy violation by Truecaller

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed with a costs of Rs 10,000 a plea to reconsider its decision refusing to entertain a public interest legislation alleging violation of people's right to privacy by Truecaller, a global caller ID platform.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said no grounds were made out for review of its February 12 order.

The bench said the costs of Rs 10,000 shall be paid to the central government.

Petitioner Ajay Shukla sought review of the court's order by which his petition was dismissed.

The petitioner's counsel said the order was passed only on the basis of oral submissions made on behalf of the respondent authorities.

The Centre's counsel opposed the review plea, saying this was an abuse of process of law and this type of misadventure needs to be dealt with strictly.