Delhi High Court refuses to halt release of web series based on life of gangster Vikas Dubey

Justice Sachin Datta, who was hearing a plea by Dubey's wife Richa seeking to stop the release of the web series, said the court is not inclined to interfere with its release at this stage.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 13:17 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 13:17 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtVikas Dubey

