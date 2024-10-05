Delhi: Man being treated for anxiety jumps from hospital terrace, dies

<p>New Delhi: A 63-year-old patient died after allegedly falling from the terrace of a private hospital in Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The victim, a retired Delhi High Court employee, was being treated for anxiety and stress at the hospital in Mohan Garden area, they said.</p>.<p>The incident, suspected to be a case of suicide, occurred around 8 pm on Friday when the man climbed onto the hospital's terrace on the fourth floor and jumped off, a police officer said.</p>.Scammers creating 1,000 phishing domains a day, celebs deepfake videos for dubious apps.<p>He was taken to the emergency room, where he was declared dead, the officer said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.</p>.<p>The CCTV footage is being reviewed and an inquest proceeding is underway, the police said.</p>