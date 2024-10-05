Home
Delhi: Man being treated for anxiety jumps from hospital terrace, dies

The victim, a retired Delhi High Court employee, was being treated for anxiety and stress at the hospital in Mohan Garden area, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 07:39 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 07:39 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeSuicideanxiety

