Delhi man suffers heart attack during Ramleela performance, dies

A senior police officer said that the deceased Sushil Kaushik was a property dealer by profession.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 07:37 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 07:37 IST
