Delhi man suffers heart attack during Ramleela performance, dies

<p>New Delhi: A 45-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack on stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramleela in Vishwakarma Nagar of Delhi's Shahdara, police on Sunday said.</p>.<p>He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, they said.</p>.10 die in flashfloods triggered by heavy rains in Meghalaya.<p>The deceased Sushil Kaushik was a property dealer by profession, said a senior police officer.</p>.<p>A video also went viral on social media platforms, showing that Kaushik went backstage after he was not feeling well.</p>