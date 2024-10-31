Home
Delhi Police beefs up security on Diwali, increases vigil against cracker bursting

A total of 377 teams of Delhi Police and government officials have been deployed on ground to ensure blanket ban on sale and purchase of fire crackers in the city on Diwali.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 07:03 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 07:03 IST
