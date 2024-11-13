Delhi police bust syndicate providing fake Indian identity documents to Nepalese nationals

<p>In a significant breakthrough, a syndicate involved in providing fake Indian identity documents to Nepalese nationals intending to travel abroad has been busted by the Indira Gandhi International Airport police on Wednesday.</p><p>The syndicate was found creating fake Indian documents, including Aadhaar and Voter ID cards, for Nepalese nationals to help them obtain Indian passports. </p><p>Two Nepalese nationals, posing as Indian passport holders, were intercepted at IGI Airport while attempting to depart for Cambodia, <em>ANI</em> quoted Delhi Police as saying.</p>.Delhi police busts gang of fake visa, 6 held.<p>A woman named Tabassum Alvi was apprehended for her role in organizing tickets and visas. </p><p>This comes after Nepalese nationals Dinesh Subba and Shyam Subba entered India illegally and were advised by an agent to obtain fake Indian documents. The agents charged Rs 10 lakhs for arranging the fraudulent documents and travel arrangements. </p><p>Police is probing further to identify additional members of the syndicate and examine any related financial or criminal activities.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>