Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi police bust syndicate providing fake Indian identity documents to Nepalese nationals

Police is probing further to identify additional members of the syndicate and examine any related financial or criminal activities.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 04:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 04:57 IST
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us