Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi police busts fake call centre, 20 held

The police arrested 20 people, including nine women tele-callers on Monday, the DCP said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 10:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre and arrested 20 people, including nine women, for allegedly cheating people under the pretext of providing loans under government schemes, an officer said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said, "More than 400 victims are estimated to have fallen prey to the fraudulent call centre, resulting in a total cheating amount of Rs 40 lakh. Police have already identified more than 50 victims nationwide."

The fake call centre, operating from the Lado Sarai area of south Delhi, cheated people under the pretext of providing loans through government schemes. They would use the details gathered to transfer money to their accounts, the DCP said.

The police arrested 20 people, including nine women tele-callers on Monday, the DCP said.

"A total of 32 mobile phones, 48 fake SIM cards, four laptops, and 23 bank accounts were seized from their possession. Further investigation into the matter is underway," DCP added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 July 2024, 10:15 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT