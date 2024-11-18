Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Pollution: Central govt employees body seek WFH, staggered working hours as air quality worsens

The CSS officers association also sought provisions of air purifiers in all central government office buildings to improve indoor air quality.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 12:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 12:08 IST
India NewsDelhiair qualityDelhi pollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us