Delhi Pollution: Central govt employees body seek WFH, staggered working hours as air quality worsens

<p>New Delhi: Highlighting the alarming deterioration in Delhi's air quality, a body representing the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers on Monday demanded work-from-home, staggered working hours and air purifiers in all office buildings to mitigate the health impact of the severe pollution levels.</p><p>In a letter to the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the association said that poor air quality has also had a noticeable effect on workplace productivity with employees experiencing symptoms such as respiratory issues, eye irritation, fatigue and general discomfort.</p><p>"It has become imperative to take urgent measures to ensure the well-being of all, particularly those engaged in government services," said the letter by the CSS Forum.</p>.As Delhi implements GRAP-4, the South Asian smog is visible from space.<p>It said continuous exposure to hazardous air quality is leading to a surge in respiratory ailments and other health issues among employees and their families.</p><p>"The discomfort caused by poor air quality is affecting the efficiency and output of the workforce," the CSS Forum said.</p><p>The association said that alarming deterioration in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) persistently hovering around hazardous levels, poses severe health risks, especially to those with pre-existing conditions, the elderly and the children.</p>.Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe plus' category, GRAP-4 pollution curbs kick in.<p>It has significantly impacted the day-to-day lives of residents and employees working in the capital, said the letter written by Ashutosh Misra, the General Secretary of the CSS Forum.</p><p>It suggested workplace adjustments like implementing work-from-home policies or staggered office timings till the situation eases out.</p><p>The CSS officers association also sought provisions of air purifiers in all central government office buildings to improve indoor air quality.</p>.<p>"Ensure that employees are provided with N95 masks and other necessary protective equipment," Misra said.</p><p>The CSS Forum is an association of CSS officers who form the backbone of the central secretariat working.</p><p>He also asked the DoPT Secretary to issue comprehensive guidelines for all central government offices on measures to combat air pollution and safeguard employees' health.</p><p>The association also suggested carpooling, use of public transport and adopt energy efficient office operations.</p>.<p>People complained of itchy and watery eyes as a dense layer of smog continued to envelop the national capital. Delhi's AQI was recorded at 484, the worst this season, at 8 am on Monday. The AQI worsened further to 491 at 2 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).</p><p>The Centre's air quality panel had on Sunday also suggested work-from-home options for central government employees. </p>