Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi pollution increasing due to low wind speeds, says environment minister

Delhi was blanketed by a thick layer of smog on Monday morning, with the air quality remaining on the higher end of the 'very poor' category.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 10:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 10:50 IST
India NewsDelhiAir Pollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us