Delhi Pollution: L-G launches anti-smog misting system in Dwarka

Supporting the misting operations, four large water tanks, each with a capacity of 5,000 litres, have been installed, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 15:55 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 15:55 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi pollution

