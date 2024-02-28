Delhi power minister Atishi accuses L-G of stalling solar policy implementation

New Delhi: Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged that Lt Governor V K Saxena is obstructing the AAP dispensation's Solar Policy to ensure that it is not notified before the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

Atishi raised the issue in the Delhi Assembly and also addressed a press conference on the issue.

Sources in the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena denied the charge and accused the Kejriwal government of being "habitual of lying".