<p>New Delhi: Eight persons were killed and several others injured in an explosion in a car, whose nature was not immediately ascertained, near the iconic Red Fort in the national capital, officials said.</p><p>The incident was reported at around 7 PM from near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort Metro station when a car exploded, which led to some other four-wheelers and rickshaws catching fire. Around a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire while officials from Delhi Police's Special Cell, NIA and National Security Guards reached the spot.</p><p>Panic and chaos reigned the crowded locality that is near the Chandni Chowk market and Jama Masjid as the car went on flames. The explosion was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away.</p>.8 killed in car blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, dozens injured.<p>Immediately after the blast, Delhi was put on high alert even as police remained tight-lipped about the nature of the explosion. The explosion came hours after<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/how-jk-police-busted-the-white-collar-terror-module-linked-to-jem-in-faridabad-3793031"> explosives were recovered from Faridabad</a>, a satellite town of Delhi.</p><p>Surveillance have been enhanced at Delhi's border with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as well as at railway stations, bus stations and Delhi Metro premises among other vital installations.</p>