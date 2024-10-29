Delhi records poor air quality with AQI 272 on Tuesday morning, minimum temp 20.3 deg C

<p>New Delhi: The national capital's air quality on Tuesday morning was recorded in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 272, an improvement from that AQI of 304 recorded a day ago, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.</p>.<p>Out of a total of 40 monitoring stations, data from 37 has been shared by the department.</p>.<p>Among these, 10 stations -- Anand Vihar, Alipur, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Wazirpur, Vivek Vihar, and Sonia Vihar -- were in the "very poor" category, while the remaining in the "poor" category.</p>.Monthly honorarium for Delhi women to start soon, says CM Atishi.<p>The city gets blanketed in a layer of smog during the evening and early morning hours.</p>.<p>According to the weather department, the wind speed was calm at 8:30 am.</p>.<p>The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.3 degrees Celsius, four notch above the season's average while the relative humidity was 85 per cent.</p>.<p>The weather department has forecast clear skies throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.</p>