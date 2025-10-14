<p> Bengaluru: For those who haven’t seen Jonathan Gavin Antony compete, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Bengaluru</a> youngster often gazes at the spectator stands behind the firing range after every shot.</p>.<p>The 16-year-old locks eyes with Ancy Alphonse—his mother, first coach, best friend, travel companion, and unwavering support—seeking, at times, her approval and, more often, her encouragement.</p><p> The single parent and son know they can depend only on each other in their pursuit of their lofty dreams.</p>.<p>“I didn’t like shooting at first,” Jonathan tells <em>DH</em>. “But I gradually developed a liking for it. My mother was an NCC shooter and wanted me to excel. So here I am today,” he adds.</p>.<p>And excelled he has.</p>.<p>The teen of few words made a big splash at the recently concluded ISSF Junior World Cup in New Delhi by clinching gold in the 10m air pistol event. He followed it up by bagging a silver in the corresponding mixed team competition with partner Vanshika Chaudhary. </p>.<p>“I’m my own competition, really. I was going for the gold from the beginning,” says Jonathan who won the individual medal by a huge margin of 8.5 points by shooting 21 out of the final 24 shots in the 10s. </p>.<p>The talented boy first caught everyone’s attention earlier this year by outwitting Paris Olympics bronze-medallist Sarabjot Singh and star shooter Saurabh Chaudhary to win the 10m air pistol gold at the National Games in February.</p>.<p>While most were scrambling to find out who the new kid on the block was, mother Ancy quietly watched; her sacrifices beginning to bear fruit.</p>.<p>But it was not easy.</p>.<p>“Just after he (her former partner) left us for another relationship, I wanted to prove that a single mother can do anything in the world. There are four people dependent on me, my parents and my two kids,” says Ancy.</p>.<p>“I worked the night shift in an MNC company and at a school in the morning. And then, in between, I would take tuitions too,” reminisces Ancy. A small spices business followed suit.</p>.<p>“Joe (Jonathan) would help pack them and take it to the supermarket. With that money he used to buy pellets. Shooting is an expensive sport. Many people told me we couldn’t do this, but I was adamant and this is how we managed,” she says. </p>.<p>The grade 11 student of BS International School in Electronic City in Bengaluru currently trains under Khel Ratna Awardee and former World Championship silver medallist Jitu Rai at his academy in Siliguri, Darjeeling. Jonathan lives close to the training centre in a house rented by Ancy for most months in a year while Johan (second son) stays with the grandparents in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>The feeling of winning after much hardship might be satisfying but Ancy is cautious and Jonathan is conscious about sustaining a long career in the brutal sporting world.</p>.<p>Even his technique of shooting with both eyes open (without glasses which cover the vision of one eye) is rare in the country, and many have warned against it in the long run. But Jonathan is unperturbed. </p>.<p>“I’m comfortable and confident this way. It’s been tough, yes, but I hope to make my mom proud,” says Jonathan. </p>