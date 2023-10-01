Delhi to have six dry days in next three months

In a notification issued on Friday, the excise department said 637 liquor stores run by four government agencies will remain closed on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), October 24 (Dussehra), October 28 (Valmiki Jayanti), November 12 (Deepavali), October 27 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas).