Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi: Two sisters assault former top cop with knife over honking dispute, arrested after chase

The incident took place on Saturday night after former DSP Ashok Sharma, who is a cancer patient, requested the two sisters to refrain from honking their car a day before, a police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 14:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 14:55 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeTrendinghonking

Follow us on :

Follow Us