Students of Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi, were evacuated after a bomb threat call was received by the staff at around 9.34 am on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

Police, ambulance, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) rushed to the college.

While the search operation is being carried out, nothing suspicious has been found so far, DCP South West Rohit Meena was quoted as saying by ANI.