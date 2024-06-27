Delhi water crisis: AAP's Atishi discharged from hospital after falling unwell due to hunger strike

The AAP leader and Delhi's water minister was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the BJP-ruled Haryana releases Delhi's due of share of water. She was admitted to the hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday after her blood sugar fell after the hunger strike for five days.

She was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit initially and later shifted to the normal ward after her condition improved.

Samajwadi Party president Akilesh Yadav and CPM leader Vrinda Karat met Atishi at the hospital on Wednesday.