Delhi woman robs mom's home, steals jewellery, cash kept for sister's wedding

A 31-year-old woman robbed her mother's home, stole jewellery and cash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, the police reportedly said.
A woman named Kamlesh told police in her complaint that gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs and Rs 25,000 in cash were stolen while she was away from her house between 2 pm and 2.30 pm on January 30.
Police found no signs of robbery during the probe as all locks and cupboard were found to be sealed.
The team when checked the CCTV cameras, spotted a woman in a burqa entering the home suspiciously. Further investigation led to Kamlesh's elder daughter Shweta's arrest.
Shweta, during questioning, as reported by NDTV, said she planned the burglary because her mother loved her younger sister more, adding she was jealous, and had some debt. She told the police she robbed the house to pay her dues.
Reportedly, some of the jewellery she stole was hers, which she had asked her mother to keep, while the rest were made by her mother for her sister's wedding.
Shweta revealed that she first stole the keys to her mother's house and stepped out of her new home on the pretext of buying vegetables. She then changed into a burqa in a public toilet, reached her mother's house, where she opened the main door and cupboard with the keys.
Shweta also pretended to be worried and upset when her mother told her about the robbery, the police said.