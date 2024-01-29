JOIN US
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi woman, son die after choking on coal stove smoke

Police said it is suspected that smoke from the coal brazier, or 'angithi', filled the unventilated room.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 10:32 IST

New Delhi: A woman and her two-year old son died here of suffocation after inhaling smoke from a coal stove lit in the room they were sleeping in, police said on Monday.

Her husband and her two other children are being treated at the Safdarjung hospital.

On Sunday at 6:16 am, police were informed about their condition, and they were rushed to the hospital from South Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, officials said.

Anjali (23) and her son Shambhu died during treatment, they said. Dinesh, Divansh (6) and Devanshi (4) are hospitalised.

Police said it is suspected that smoke from the coal brazier, or 'angithi', filled the unventilated room in the intervening night Saturday and Sunday.

People usually light these stoves to keep themselves warm during winters.

No foul play is suspected and inquest proceedings have been initiated under Code of Criminal Procedure section 174, an official said.

The family lived in a rented accommodation in Asola, police said and added that it has been their residence for the last two years.

Dinesh, they said, worked as a gardener at a farmhouse in the Maidan Garhi area.

(Published 29 January 2024, 10:32 IST)
India NewsDelhi

