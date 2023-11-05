Delhi's air pollution forces primary schools to be shut till Nov 10

New Delhi: All primary schools in the national capital will remain shut till November 10 in view of rising pollution levels in the city, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on Sunday.

For classes 6 to 12, schools have the option of teaching online. “As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till November 10. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes,” Atishi said on X.