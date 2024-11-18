Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe plus' category, GRAP-4 pollution curbs kick in

<p>New Delhi: Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'severe plus' category on Monday with the city recording an AQI of 484. Tighter pollution control measures, including a ban on truck entry and suspension of construction at public projects, came into force in the morning.</p>.<p>The dense toxic smog caused visibility to drop sharply in the morning.</p>.<p>According to officials, visibility at Safdarjung airport was 150 metres.</p>.<p>Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 484, the worst this season, at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).</p>.Fog affecting visibility in Delhi, may delay flights: IndiGo.<p>The AQI was 441 at 4 pm on Sunday and rose to 457 by 7 pm due to unfavourable weather conditions.</p>.<p>With the AQI crossing 450, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas ordered the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR.</p>.<p>According to the order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).</p>.<p>Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.</p>.<p>Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the order said.</p>.<p>All construction activities, including highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects, have been suspended.</p>.<p>The CAQM recommended that offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) work at 50 per cent capacity, with the rest working from home.</p>.<p>The Delhi government asked all schools to discontinue physical classes for all students, except those in classes 10 and 12, from Monday.</p>.<p>An AQI of 400 or higher is deemed 'severe' and it can have an adverse effect on both healthy individuals and people who already have medical conditions.</p>.<p>First implemented in 2017, the GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.</p>.<p>It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage 1 - 'poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage 2 - 'very poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage 3 - 'severe' (AQI 401-450) and Stage 4 - 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).</p>.<p>Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).</p>.<p>The weather department has predicted very dense fog during the day. </p>