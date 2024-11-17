Delhi's air quality 'severe', minimum temperature 15.9 degrees Celsius

<p>New Delhi: The national capital woke up to hazardous air conditions on Sunday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "severe" category.</p>.<p>The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.9 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). </p><p>The AQI stood at 429 at 9 am, according to the 'Sameer App', which provides hourly updates from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).</p>.Delhi records lowest temperature of season so far at 15.3 degree Celsius.<p>The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 417 at 4 pm on Saturday.</p>.<p>An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".</p>.<p>The weather department has forecast moderate fog during the morning or night hours, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>The humidity level at 8:30 am stood at a high 94 percent.</p>