Delhi's air quality 'very poor', smog blankets city

<p>New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday with thick fog enveloping the city in the morning.</p>.<p>The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 369 at 9 am, a significant rise from 290 on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.</p>.<p>Some monitoring stations recorded 'severe' air quality with readings exceeding 400.</p>.Delhi's PM2.5 levels up by 13% on Diwali night this year: Report.<p>Data from the CPCB's Sameer app, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that out of 38 monitoring stations, eight -- Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Nehru Marg, Mundka, Jahangirpuri and Ashok Vihar -- recorded readings above 400.</p>.<p>An AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.' Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).</p>.<p>The humidity levels stood at 94 per cent at 8.30 am.</p>.<p>The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.</p>