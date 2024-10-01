'Dictatorship': CM Atishi to meet detained activist Sonam Wangchuk

<p>Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been detained by the police at the city's border on Tuesday. </p><p>In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Atishi said that detainment of Wangchuk and other activists is "dictatorship" and she will meet them at Bawana police station at 1 pm. </p><p>"Sonam Wangchuk and our 150 Ladakhi brothers and sisters were coming to Delhi peacefully. The police have stopped them. They have been imprisoned in Bawana police station since last night. Is it wrong for Ladakh to demand democratic rights? Is it wrong for satyagrahis to go to Gandhi Samadhi on 2 October?" the post read. </p>.<p>Around 150 people from Ladakh including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had marched to the national capital demanding sixth schedule status for the Union Territory, were detained by the Delhi Police at the city's border. </p><p>According to Delhi Police sources, the detained people, including Wangchuk, have taken to Alipur and other police stations along the city border.</p><p>Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan and supporters of Sonam Wangchuk were also detained today from the Singhu border and taken to Narela Police Station.</p>.<p><em>(With inputs from PTI)</em></p>