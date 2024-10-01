Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'Dictatorship': CM Atishi to meet detained activist Sonam Wangchuk

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Atishi said that detaining Wangchuk and other activists is 'dictatorship' and she will meet them at Bawana police station at 1 pm.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 05:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 05:37 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsAtishiSonam Wangchuk

Follow us on :

Follow Us