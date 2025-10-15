Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

DMs to designate places for sale of green firecrackers in Delhi: Minister Manjinder Sirsa

Sirsa said manufacturers must ensure that no prohibited firecrackers enter Delhi-NCR markets and appealed to residents to use only green firecrackers.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 09:07 IST
India NewsDelhifirecrackers

Follow us on :

Follow Us