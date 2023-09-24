DUSU polls: ABVP's 'positive campus activism' behind victory, says new president

Newly elected DUSU president Tushar Dedha attributed his victory to ABVP's “positive campus activism”, saying that its focus on issue-based campaigning resonated with the diverse student body of Delhi University.

ABVP's Tushar Dedha on Saturday won the post of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president, defeating NSUI's Hitesh Gulia by a margin of 3,115 votes.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) maintained its dominance in the DUSU by winning three central panel posts, while its arch-rival National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, bagged the remaining one.