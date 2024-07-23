Home
ED arrests Delhi man in US woman cyber fraud case

Lakshay Vij was taken into custody by the federal probe agency on Monday night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
PTI
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 04:51 IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a Delhi-based man under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to an alleged cyber fraud with a woman from the US, official sources said Tuesday.

Lakshay Vij was taken into custody by the federal probe agency on Monday night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He is expected to be produced before a special court in the city where the ED will seek his remand for custodial interrogation.

Sources said the accused was being investigated in a cyber fraud case linked to alleged duping of the US woman.

Published 23 July 2024, 04:51 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeEnforcement DirectorateED

