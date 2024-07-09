Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Excise policy case: Delhi court takes cognisance of ED's supplementary chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also issued a production warrant for the Delhi CM and his party.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 July 2024, 09:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi, on Tuesday, took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reports ANI news agency.

The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also issued a production warrant for the Delhi CM and the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Court also took cognisance on a supplementary chargesheet filed by the central aganecy against Vinod Chauhan, and issued a production warrant for his presence before the court on July 12.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 July 2024, 09:05 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateArvind KejriwalDelhi court

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT