Excise policy case: Delhi court takes cognisance of ED's supplementary chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal

The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi, on Tuesday, took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reports ANI news agency.
The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also issued a production warrant for the Delhi CM and the Aam Aadmi Party.
The Court also took cognisance on a supplementary chargesheet filed by the central aganecy against Vinod Chauhan, and issued a production warrant for his presence before the court on July 12.
Published 09 July 2024, 09:05 IST