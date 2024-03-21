Excise policy row: Fresh plea by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi HC 'seeking no coercive action against him'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (March 21) moved a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking no coercive action against him on the summons filed by the ED pertaining to Delhi Excise Policy scam, ANI reported.

Division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will hear the matter today morning. The ED has issued 9 summons to AAP convener Kejriwal in the Excise case till now.

The Delhi HC on Wednesday sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on a petition Kejriwal challenging the ED summons.