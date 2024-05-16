Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Fake 'bomb' note sparks panic on board Vadodara-bound flight

Panic gripped a Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at the Indira Gandhi International airport here after a crew member spotted a tissue paper with the word 'bomb' written on it in the aircraft's washroom, police said on Thursday.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 06:11 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 06:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Panic gripped a Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at the Indira Gandhi International airport here after a crew member spotted a tissue paper with the word 'bomb' written on it in the aircraft's washroom, police said on Thursday.

The flight was searched after the note was discovered on Wednesday evening but nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said.

He said the aircraft was ready for take-off when the crew member spotted the tissue paper at 7 pm.

The officer said the Central Industrial Security Force and the Delhi Police were informed and passengers were asked to deboard the flight.

The aircraft was checked thoroughly but nothing was found, he said, adding that the passengers later departed for their destination on another aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2024, 06:11 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi PoliceVadodaraCISFBomb threatIndira Gandhi International AirportBomb hoax

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT