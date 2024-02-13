Farmers Protest: Delhi government junks Centre's proposal to turn Bawana Stadium into jail

The Delhi government on Tuesday rejected the Centre's proposal to convert the Bawana Stadium into a jail in view of the farmer's march to Delhi.
Delhi Government Home Minister Kailash Gehlot acknowledged the demands of the farmers and said it was incorrect to arrest them for protesting.
"The demands of the farmers are genuine. It is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is therefore incorrect to arrest the farmers..." Gehlot said.
The farmer's 'Dilli Chalo' march has started in the national capital, and farmers have started marching towards the Shambu border. Meanwhile, Delhi-NRC also struggles with traffic due to protests and barricades.