Fight to save democracy, Constitution will continue: Kejriwal on AAP foundation day

In a post on X, the former chief minister said the common man found its strength with the founding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 12 years ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 06:28 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 06:28 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalConstitution Day

