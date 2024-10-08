Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's Shastri Park

<p>New Delhi: A fire broke out in a building in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Tuesday morning, officials said.</p>.<p>A call regarding the fire in the building in lane number 3 of Shastri Park was received at 9.30 am and four fire tenders were pressed into service, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a> Fire Services (DFS) official said.</p>.'Miscreants' damage signalling cables on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, services hit.<p>No reports of anyone being injured have been received so far. The firefighting operation is underway, he said. </p>