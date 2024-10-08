Home
Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's Shastri Park

A call regarding the fire in the building in lane number 3 of Shastri Park was received at 9.30 am and four fire tenders were pressed into service.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 07:44 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 07:44 IST
DelhiFire Accidentbuildingfire services

