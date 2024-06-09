Home
Fire breaks out in game arcade in Delhi's Connaught Place

'We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. So far, no injuries were reported,' DFS chief Atul Garg said.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 11:40 IST
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a theme-based adventure games area in the Connaught Place here, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. So far, no injuries were reported," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

He said that a call was received at 3 22 pm from a game arcade Mystery Rooms located in Block M, in the outer circle area of Connaught Place reporting that a fire had broken out in the games area.

"Fire is under control," he said adding that operations are underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Published 09 June 2024, 11:40 IST
