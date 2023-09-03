Home
Homeindiadelhi

G20: Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters from September 4-13

These 'Tourist Smart Cards' are available on regular days too, but in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened which would start selling these cards for a period of 10 days starting Monday.
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 08:03 IST

Anticipating increased footfall of passengers owing to the upcoming G20 Summit here, Delhi Metro will sell 'Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13, officials said.

These are available in two categories -- one-day validity and three-day validity cards -- offering 'unlimited rides' in the metro network.

These 'Tourist Smart Cards' are available on regular days too, but in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened which would start selling these cards for a period of 10 days starting Monday, a senior official said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10.

These dedicated counters have been provided to 'facilitate G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 Summit,' he said.

The one-day validity Tourist Smart Card will be available for Rs 200, whereas, three-day validity card will be available for Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50, the DMRC said.

The 36 stations where these cards will be sold through dedicated counters include -- Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Supreme Court metro stations.

