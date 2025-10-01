Bengaluru Police issue guidelines for Gandhi Jayanti events     

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police commissioner has issued guidelines for Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday, permitting rallies and public programmes under strict conditions to ensure peace and order.</p>.<p>The Deputy Commissioners of Police (Law and Order), Assistant Commissioners of Police, and jurisdictional inspectors have been instructed to enforce compliance with these conditions.</p>.Sale of meat banned in Bengaluru on Gandhi Jayanti.<p>Permissions cover only peaceful programmes. Organisers have been warned not to inconvenience the public or disrupt traffic. Loudspeakers, alcohol, provocative speeches, and slogans inciting hatred are prohibited. Violations will invite cancellation of permission and legal action.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru, permissions have been granted for Gandhi Jayanti programmes at Freedom Park, Town Hall, and the Gandhi Statue on MG Road. Events are permitted from 12 am to 12 pm.</p>