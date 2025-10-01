Bengaluru cops arrest burglary gang using AirPods case tracker

<p>Bengaluru: The Doddaballapur police arrested a four-member gang, including a woman, suspected of two-house break-ins, recovering gold ornaments worth Rs 2.05 lakh.</p>.<p>The gang, operating from a rented house in Kudlu, was caught within hours of the second burglary after the police tracked real-time a stolen AirPods case taken with the jewellery.</p>.Bengaluru police foil Rs 1-crore robbery in just 15 mins.<p>The police said the gang targeted two houses in Palana Jogihalli.</p>.<p>The first theft, between the night of September 16 and morning of September 17, saw 113 grams of gold stolen from Divya Sri’s house. The second theft, on September 21, involved 7.5 grams of gold earrings from Bhavya C’s house.</p>.<p>Cases were registered under sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house) and 331(4) (housebreaking by night with intent to commit a crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>The breakthrough came when the stolen AirPods case was tracked through the ‘Find My Device’ feature.</p>.<p>"We were able to locate and catch the suspects in an apartment in real-time within four to five hours of the FIR," said CK Baba, Bangalore Rural SP.</p>.<p>The arrested, Purushottam M, 22, Darshan, 20, Chandru, 24, and Saubhagya BH, 24, were sent to the Central Jail.</p>