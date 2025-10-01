Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru cops arrest burglary gang using AirPods case tracker

The gang, operating from a rented house in Kudlu, was caught within hours of the second burglary after the police tracked real-time a stolen AirPods case taken with the jewellery.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 20:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 20:38 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us