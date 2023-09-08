Home
G20 leaders start arriving in Delhi for G20 summit

The leaders of the influential grouping are being welcomed at the airport with cultural performances.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 07:04 IST

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva are among the top leaders who arrived in the national capital on Friday morning for the G20 summit.

The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping's annual summit here on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair.

On her arrival, a visibly excited Georgieva danced to the beat of music at the airport.

Under its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

