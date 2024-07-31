'Have they lost it?' Delhi High Court on police arresting SUV driver for coaching centre deaths

"What is Delhi Police doing? Have they lost it? What are its officials who are monitoring the probe doing? This is a cover up or what?" the court said.

The bench said the police have arrested a bystander or some person who was driving the car over there. It asked whether some official (of MCD) has been held accountable for the incident till now.

"We are telling you, once the responsibility is fixed on officials, no such incident will ever happen in future," the bench said.

The high court was hearing a plea by an organisation, Kutumb, seeking constitution of a high-level committee to investigate the deaths of the three civil service aspirants on the evening of July 27.

During the hearing, the bench allowed an oral prayer of the petitioner's advocate Rudra Vikram Singh to implead Delhi Police as a party to the petition.