<p>New Delhi: Holding saffron flags and shouting slogans against the lynching of a Hindu man in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>, hundreds of supporters of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal broke barricades and clashed with police near the fortified Bangladesh High Commission on Tuesday.</p><p>Protesters forced several barricades down as police struggled to contain the surge.</p>.<p>The high security area witnessed a beefed-up police presence in the morning ahead of the protest announced by the Hindu right against the lynching of a Hindu man in the strife-torn neighbouring nation.</p><p>A sea of banners and placards bobbed in the air, reading denunciatory messages against the Bangladesh government.</p><p>The area had been secured with three layers of barricading and more force from the police and paramilitary.</p><p>A placard read: "Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye (Each drop of blood of a Hindu must be accounted for)." On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh.</p>.Bangladesh suspends visa services in New Delhi, Tripura amid strained ties with India.<p>According to the police, Das was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree. The crowd then left the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and later set it on fire.</p><p>"A Hindu man was brutally assaulted and killed. We are requesting our government to take strict action against those who are behind the killing of a Hindu man. We are also protesting that even the Bangladesh police must take strict action against those who are behind the killing," a protestor said.</p><p>Another said, "We in India consider every community as our brothers and sisters. Similarly, every Hindu in any other country must be treated."</p>