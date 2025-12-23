Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

IIT Delhi researchers create AI-Agent 'AILA' to conduct real experiments like human scientists

Models that aced materials science quizzes struggled with real laboratory situations requiring quick adaptation.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 13:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 13:08 IST
India NewsTechnologyDelhiAIIIT Delhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us