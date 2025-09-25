<p>New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways is preparing to implement the Special Swachhatta (cleanliness) Campaign 5.0 across the entire Indian Railways network with full vigor and commitment.</p><p>During cleanliness campaign, special attention will be given to pending VIP references, public grievances, review of files for recording and weeding, cleanliness drives and e-waste management, a statement from the railways said. </p><p>The Government of India has launched Special Campaign 5.0, a focused initiative to embed Swachhatta in government offices and expedite the disposal of pending matters across various departments. The campaign officially kicks off on 2nd October 2025, following a preparatory phase that began on 15th September 2025, during which specific targets are being set.</p><p> "Swachhatta Abhiyans are already underway at multiple Railway Stations and Ministry offices, marking a strong start to the campaign. Leadership at the highest levels is involved—the Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board, along with senior officials, are personally overseeing the preparations through regular review meetings to ensure smooth execution, " the statement said.</p>.Union Cabinet approves productivity-linked bonus for 10.9 lakh railway employees.<p>To guide the campaign's rollout, detailed instructions have been issued to all railway units. </p><p>To raise public awareness, citizen-centric initiatives such as 'Rail Chaupal' at various railway stations and 'Amrit Samwad' at 105 Amrit Bharat stations are also being planned.</p><p>The Ministry of Railways remains strongly committed to institutionalize Swachhatta in all its offices. Through active involvement and seamless coordination, the Ministry aims to ensure that Special Campaign 5.0 delivers meaningful and measurable outcomes, the statement added. </p>