JNU students' union disrupts shooting of web series on 'Emergency period in India' on campus

"The JNUSU has illegally obstructed and also tried to force film director Sudhir Mishra out of the JNU campus. The film director has taken due permission from the JNU authority to shoot a web series on the emergency period in India," the official said.

Speaking to PTI, production manager of the web series Amar alleged, "A large group of students assembled and started disrupting while we were filming a scene near the administration block. They also hackled the director Sudhir Mishra and hurled abusive words against our team. We were forced to stop the shooting."

An immediate reaction was not available from Mishra on the allegation.

According to the production manager, the director tried to hold dialogue with the opposing students and convince them that the web series was not against the varsity. However, the students continued to disrupt the shooting.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Dhananjay denied the claim and said, "We are not against the web series or its team. But we won't allow any kind of commercialisation to take place on campus," he told PTI demanding the administration to return to money taken for allowing the shooting.